S&P 500   3,702.25 (+0.28%)
DOW   30,173.88 (+0.35%)
QQQ   308.29 (+0.34%)
AAPL   124.38 (+0.51%)
MSFT   216.01 (+0.80%)
FB   283.40 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   1,811.33 (-0.31%)
AMZN   3,177.29 (+0.61%)
TSLA   649.88 (+1.27%)
NVDA   534.00 (-1.89%)
BABA   266.09 (+0.79%)
CGC   28.82 (+1.55%)
GE   10.96 (+0.92%)
MU   73.19 (+0.80%)
AMD   92.92 (-1.22%)
T   30.81 (+3.95%)
NIO   46.56 (+3.21%)
F   9.25 (+0.33%)
ACB   10.60 (+1.24%)
BA   236.57 (-0.67%)
NFLX   512.66 (-0.60%)
GILD   61.17 (+0.56%)
DIS   153.72 (+0.03%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, delivering another round of record highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 small-caps index hit new highs after the market recovered from a shaky start.

Technology and health care companies led the rally, which came as U.S. regulators gave a positive initial review of a coronavirus vaccine and were expected to make a decision to allow its use within days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.29 points, or 0.3%, to 3,702.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.09 points, or 0.4%, to 30,173.88.

The Nasdaq composite picked up 62.83 points, or 0.5%, to 12,582.77.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies climbed 26.53 points, or 1.4%, to 1,917.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.13 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 44.38 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 118.54 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.33 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 471.47 points, or 14.6%.

The Dow is up 1,635.44 points, or 5.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,610.17 points, or 40.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.31 points, or 14.9%.


