How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday as another swell higher for Treasury yields added pressure on big technology stocks.
The spotlight was again on the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury perked higher after a report showed consumers are even more confident than economists expected. Its jump this year has forced investors to reconsider paying such high prices for many stocks, particularly the tech giants that were big winners earlier in the pandemic.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 12.54 points, or 0.3%, to 3,958.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.41 points, or 0.3%, to 33,066.96.
The Nasdaq fell 14.25 points, or 0.1%, to 13,045.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.11 points, or 1.7% to 2,195.80.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 15.99 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 5.92 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 93.33 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.69 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 202.48 points, or 5.4%.
The Dow is up 2,460.48 points, or 8%.
The Nasdaq is up 157.11 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 220.94 points, or 11.2%.
7 Cryptocurrencies That Are Leading The Market Higher
An Influx Of Capital Is Driving Cryptocurrency Higher
There is an influx of money to the cryptocurrency market that is driving the entire complex higher. Not only is institutional interest peaking but recognition and use are on the rise as well. With Bitcoin setting new all-time highs 100% above the 2017 highs the number of new Bitcoin millionaires is on the rise too.
But Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency on the market today by far. The number of cryptocurrencies on the market has been growing steadily with more than 4,000 listed on Coinmarketcap alone. But that doesn’t mean they are all worth your time. Many if not most will not stand the test of time.
One way to judge the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is its market performance gains. A cryptocurrency that is gaining in value is certainly one that you may want to own. The better method of judging the market’s interest in a cryptocurrency is the market cap. The cryptocurrency market is worth upwards of $1 trillion and growing, and most of that value is centered in the top seven. Together, the bottom 3,993 odd cryptocurrencies only account for 12% of the market and have yet to prove any lasting value.
