How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, August 10, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks ended another jagged day mostly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as gains in banks and elsewhere in the market outweigh a slide in technology companies.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, wile the the Nasdaq slipped. Crude oil rose after slumping the day before.

Food distributor Sysco surged after reporting results that were much better than analysts were expecting. Kansas City Southern jumped after Canadian Pacific raised its offer for the railroad operator, reigniting a bidding war with Canadian National.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.40 points, or 0.1%, to 4,436.75.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points, or 0.5%, to 35,264.67.

The Nasdaq fell 72.09 points, or 0.5%, to 14,788.09.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.55 points, or 0.2%, to 2,239.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.23 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 56.16 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 47.67 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.40 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 680.68 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is up 4,658.19 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,899.81 points, or 14.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 264.51 points, or 13.4%.

