How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 slipped, but gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq to another record high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,520.03.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.09 points, or 0.8%, to 35,100.

The Nasdaq rose 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 15,374.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.44 points, or 0.7%, to 2,275.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 763.96 points, or 20.3%.

The Dow is up 4,493.52 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,486.05 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 300.76 points, or 15.2%.

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had "big tech" in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on. On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation. But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company's stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club.