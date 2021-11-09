How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market’s longest winning streak in more than two years.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to 4,685.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to 36,319.98.

The Nasdaq fell 95.81 points, 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,427.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 7.97 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 85.05 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.79 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 929.18 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,713.50 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,998.26 points, or 23.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 452.44 points, or 22.9%.

