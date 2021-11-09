How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)
S&P 500   4,685.25 (-0.35%)
DOW   36,319.98 (-0.31%)
QQQ   395.32 (-0.69%)
AAPL   150.81 (+0.25%)
MSFT   335.95 (-0.31%)
FB   335.37 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   2,978.37 (-0.08%)
AMZN   3,576.23 (+2.50%)
TSLA   1,023.50 (-11.99%)
NVDA   306.57 (-0.48%)
BABA   160.19 (-1.21%)
NIO   40.64 (-5.93%)
CGC   13.97 (+7.63%)
AMD   148.92 (-0.83%)
GE   111.29 (+2.65%)
MU   75.59 (+1.38%)
T   24.71 (-0.68%)
F   20.12 (-0.15%)
ACB   7.48 (+2.47%)
DIS   175.11 (-1.00%)
PFE   47.30 (-2.13%)
AMC   39.93 (-11.38%)
BA   220.79 (-0.85%)

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | The Associated Press

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market’s longest winning streak in more than two years.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.45 points, or 0.4%, to 4,685.25.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.24 points, or 0.3%, to 36,319.98.

The Nasdaq fell 95.81 points, 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.45 points, or 0.6%, to 2,427.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.28 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 7.97 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 85.05 points, or 0.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 9.79 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 929.18 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 5,713.50 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,998.26 points, or 23.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 452.44 points, or 22.9%.


7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts

Graduations are often seen as an ending. But they also have the potential to be an exciting new beginning. We may be biased, but we believe an ideal way to launch your graduate into the world is by helping them begin their investing education. And one way to help them do that is by having them invest in what they know.

This current crop of graduates has never lived in a world without things like iPhones, the internet, and they were the generation that likely had smartphones when they were in high school. This is a generation that has embraced and demanded relentless technological innovation. And they have rewarded the companies that have delivered.

Now it’s time to reward them, and maybe yourself as well. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that would make ideal graduation gifts. Each of these stocks has a lesson(s) for graduates to take throughout their lives and careers.

View the "7 Stocks That Would Make Great Graduation Gifts".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.