How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a day of wobbly trading.

Losses in big technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending tempered gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. The Nasdaq fell.

Prices for crude oil and wholesale gasoline rose despite the fact that President Joe Biden ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the nation’s strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs. The move was made in concert with other big oil-consuming nations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.76 points, or 0.2%, to 4,690.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,813.80.

The Nasdaq fell 79.62 points, or 0.5%, to 15,775.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.49 points, or 0.1%, to 2,327.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 7.26 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 211.82 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 282.30 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.31 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 934.63 points, or 24.9%.

The Dow is up 5,207.32 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,886.86 points, or 22.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 353 points, or 17.9%.

In June 2021 the investment firm, Bespoke Investments made this ominous pronouncement: “Investors simultaneously think the market is overvalued, but likely to keep climbing.”This statement was meant to be a warning to investors. However, investors have shown that they can be very resilient even as the major indices continue to reach new highs.So it would seem strange to be looking at a list of undervalued stocks. But looking at undervalued stocks is a form of value investing. And in 2021, investors are shifting between growth and value investing on a monthly, if not weekly basis.An undervalued stock is one that is considered to be trading below its fair value. However, there’s no singular right way to identify undervalued stocks. Some investors prefer to look at fundamental metrics. Others will look for technical signals.The one common element of all undervalued stocks is that they are stocks that have room to grow. That’s something that all investors can get behind. And in this special presentation, we’ll take a look at seven stocks that are showing signs of being undervalued at this time.