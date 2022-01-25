How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after another volatile day of trading.

Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve’s actions to fight it will either be too late or too aggressive.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 53.68 points, or 1.2%, to 4,356.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,297.73.

The Nasdaq fell 315.83 points, or 2.3%, to 13,539.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.48 points, or 1.4%, to 2,004.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 41.49 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 32.36 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 229.63 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.12 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 409.73 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 2,040.57 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,105.68 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.28 points, or 10.7%.

