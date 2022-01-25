How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)
S&P 500   4,356.45 (-1.22%)
DOW   34,297.73 (-0.19%)
QQQ   341.75 (-3.27%)
AAPL   158.11 (-2.17%)
MSFT   278.00 (-6.20%)
FB   298.13 (-3.43%)
GOOGL   2,514.02 (-3.90%)
AMZN   2,757.61 (-4.61%)
TSLA   907.27 (-2.44%)
NVDA   219.09 (-6.26%)
BABA   119.05 (-1.10%)
NIO   23.56 (-5.27%)
AMD   109.72 (-5.84%)
CGC   7.36 (-0.54%)
MU   80.70 (-2.71%)
GE   90.99 (-6.11%)
T   26.48 (+0.53%)
F   19.84 (-2.70%)
DIS   136.02 (-1.05%)
AMC   15.92 (-4.33%)
PFE   52.39 (+1.65%)
ACB   4.21 (-2.55%)
BA   203.99 (-0.10%)

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after another volatile day of trading.

Technology companies like Microsoft were again the biggest drag on the market. Markets have been jittery over rising inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve’s actions to fight it will either be too late or too aggressive.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 53.68 points, or 1.2%, to 4,356.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,297.73.

The Nasdaq fell 315.83 points, or 2.3%, to 13,539.29.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.48 points, or 1.4%, to 2,004.03.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 41.49 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 32.36 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 229.63 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.12 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 409.73 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is down 2,040.57 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,105.68 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.28 points, or 10.7%.


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.