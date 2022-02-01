How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday, getting February off to a decent start after a miserable January.

The S&P 500, the Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all rose. Nearly all of the gains came in the last hour after the market spent most of the day waffling between gains and losses.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 30.99 points, or 0.7%, to 4,546.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.38 points, or 0.8%, to 35,405.24.

The Nasdaq rose 106.12 points, or 0.7%, to 14,346.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.29 points, or 1.1%, to 2,050.74

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 114.69 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is up 679.77 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 575.43 points, or 4.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 82.23 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 219.64 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 933.06 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,298.97 points, or 8.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 194.57 points, or 8.7%.

