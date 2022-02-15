How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease in Ukraine.

Moscow said some troops near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases, however U.S. President Joe Biden said that claim remains unverified. Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 69.40 points, or 1.6%, to 4,471.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.67 points, or 1.2%, to 34,988.84.

The Nasdaq rose 348.84 points, or 2.5%, to 14,139.76.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 55.67 points, or 2.8%, to 2,076.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 250.78 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 348.60 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 46.32 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 295.11 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is down 1,349.46 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,505.21 points, or 9.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 168.85 points, or 7.5%.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.