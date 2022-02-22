How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell and is now more than 10% below it’s all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.11 points, or 1%, to 4,304.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.4%, to 33,596.61.

The Nasdaq fell 166.55 points, or 1.2%, to 13,381.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.16 points, or 1.5%, to 1,980.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 461.42 points, or 9.7%.

The Dow is down 2,741.69 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,263.45 points, or 14.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 265.14 points, or 11.8%.

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.