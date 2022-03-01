How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.5%, to 4,306.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 597.65 points, or 1.8%, to 33,294.95.

The Nasdaq fell 218.94 points, or 1.6%, to 13,532.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 39.58 points, or 1.9%, to 2,008.51.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 78.39 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 763.80 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 162.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.42 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 459.92 points, or 9.6%.

The Dow is down 3,043.45 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,112.51 points, or 13.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 236.81 points, or 10.5%.

