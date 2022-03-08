How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended lower following another day of yo-yoing between gains and losses after crude oil prices rose anew as the U.S. banned imports from Russia.

The price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut on Tuesday as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets. Wide swings have become common as investors struggle to guess how high oil prices will go, and how much they’ll weigh on the economy and further stoke inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,170.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.6%, to 32,632.64.

The Nasdaq fell 35.41 points, or 0.3%, to 12,795.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.68 points, or 0.6%, to 1,963.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 158.17 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 982.16 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 517.89 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.89 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 595.48 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is down 3,705.66 points, or 10.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,849.42 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 282.30 points, or 12.6%.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

