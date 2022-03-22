How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday and oil prices eased as investors remained focused on the outlook for inflation.

Banks helped drive the gains, along with technology and retailer stocks. Energy stocks slipped as oil prices fell. Bond yields continued to rise a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively in raising interest rates in its fight against inflation, if it needed to.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 50.43 points, or 1.1%, to 4,511.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.47 points, or 0.7%, to 34,807.46.

The Nasdaq rose 270.36 points, or 2%, to 14,108.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.41 points, or 1.1%, to 2,088.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 48.49 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 52.53 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 214.98 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.20 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 254.57 points, or 5.3%.

The Dow is down 1,530.84 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,536.15 points, or 9.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 156.97 points, or 7%.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.