How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street Tuesday after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide.

The S&P 500 closed higher after shifting between an early gain and a turn lower in midday. Big technology stocks, which have been swinging sharply both up and down recently, helped counter losses elsewhere in the market. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury also fell.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.81 points, or 0.2%, to 4,001.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.3%, to 32,160.74.

The Nasdaq rose 114.42 points, or 1%, to 11,737.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.29 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,761.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 122.29 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 738.63 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 406.99 points, or 3.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 77.78 points, or 4.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 765.13 points, or 16.1%.

The Dow is down 4,177.56 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,907.30 points, or 25%.

The Russell 2000 is down 483.52 points, or 21.5%.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.