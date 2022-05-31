×
S&P 500   4,132.15 (-0.63%)
DOW   32,990.12 (-0.67%)
QQQ   308.28 (-0.27%)
AAPL   148.84 (-0.53%)
MSFT   271.87 (-0.50%)
FB   193.64 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,275.24 (+1.29%)
AMZN   2,404.19 (+4.40%)
TSLA   758.26 (-0.18%)
NVDA   186.72 (-0.74%)
BABA   96.05 (+2.83%)
NIO   17.39 (+4.95%)
AMD   101.86 (-0.39%)
CGC   4.97 (+1.84%)
MU   73.84 (+0.71%)
T   21.29 (+0.19%)
GE   78.29 (-0.60%)
F   13.68 (+0.37%)
DIS   110.44 (+1.02%)
AMC   14.34 (-0.62%)
PFE   53.04 (-1.61%)
PYPL   85.21 (+0.00%)
NFLX   197.44 (+1.15%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street ended lower after another wobbly day on Tuesday, closing out a rocky month. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier. The index managed to eke out a tiny gain for May but only after several abrupt swings.

Last week the S&P 500 had its biggest weekly gain since late 2020, breaking a seven-week losing streak that nearly brought it into a bear market.

Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks amid worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.09 points, or 0.6%, to 4,132.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to 32,990.12.

The Nasdaq fell 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 12,081.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,864.04.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 634.03 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is down 3,348.18 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,563.58 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 381.27 points, or 17%.


