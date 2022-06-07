How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

U.S. stocks are closing higher Tuesday after another wobbly day on Wall Street.

Investors shook off worries about the economy and rising interest rates to lift the S&P 500 almost 1%, after bouncing back from an early loss. Technology stocks were some of the biggest forces lifting the market thanks to a drop in Treasury yields.

Stocks of energy producers also rose along with oil prices. That helped overshadow trouble at Target, which warned of lower profit margins as it slashes prices to clear out inventory. J.M. Smucker soared on strong quarterly results.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 39.25 points, or 1%, to 4,160.68.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 264.36 points, or 0.8%, to 33,180.14.

The Nasdaq rose 113.86 points, or 0.9%, to 12,175.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 29.68 points, or 1.6%, to 1,919.56.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 52.14 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 280.44 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 162.50 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.51 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 605.50 points, or 12.7%.

The Dow is down 3,158.16 points, or 8.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,469.74 points, or 22.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 325.75 points, or 14.5%.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.