How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 3/21/2023

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, including the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis.

The S&P 500 rose 1.3% Tuesday, its first back-to-back gain in two weeks, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government could offer the banking industry more assistance if needed.

Markets around the world have pinballed this month on worries the banking system may be cracking under the pressure of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 51.30 points, or 1.3%, to 4,002.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.02 points, or 1%, to 32,560.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 184.57 points, or 1.6%, to 11,860.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.75 points, or 1.9%, to 1,777.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 86.23 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 698.62 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 229.60 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 51.85 points, or 3%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 163.37 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is down 586.65 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,393.63 points, or 13.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.49 points, or 0.9%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here