How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 4/4/2023

Stocks fell on Wall Street Tuesday following a pair of weaker-than-expected economic reports.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite lost a similar amount.

The reports on job openings and factory orders may have reinforced forecasts that a recession could hit the economy. They could have a potential upside for markets if they give the Federal Reserve a reason to hold rates steady at its next meeting in May, instead of hiking them as it has for the last year. Treasury yields fell following the reports.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.91 points, or 0.6%, to 4,100.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.77 points, or 0.6%, to 33,402.38.

The Nasdaq composite fell 63.13 points, or 0.5% to 12,126.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.66 points, or 1.8%, to 1,769.65.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 8.71 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 128.23 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 95.58 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.83 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 261.10 points, or 6.8%.

The Dow is up 255.13 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,659.84 points, or 15.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.41 points, or 0.5%.

