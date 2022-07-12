50% OFF
S&P 500   3,818.80 (-0.92%)
DOW   30,981.33 (-0.62%)
QQQ   286.17 (-0.99%)
AAPL   145.76 (+0.61%)
MSFT   254.00 (-3.97%)
META   163.20 (+0.20%)
GOOGL   2,280.58 (-1.42%)
AMZN   109.25 (-2.24%)
TSLA   699.21 (-0.54%)
NVDA   151.08 (-0.29%)
NIO   20.88 (+1.51%)
BABA   109.12 (-0.41%)
AMD   76.31 (-0.83%)
MU   59.10 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.29 (-0.87%)
T   20.61 (-0.24%)
GE   62.97 (+1.71%)
F   11.56 (+2.39%)
DIS   93.60 (-0.04%)
AMC   15.57 (+4.15%)
PFE   52.04 (-1.61%)
PYPL   71.68 (+1.72%)
NFLX   174.45 (-1.63%)
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/12/2022

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks on Wall Street closed lower Tuesday as investors brace for a big week of news on inflation and company earnings reports.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq fell. Big companies are beginning to report their latest quarterly results this week.

PepsiCo’s profits easily beat analysts’ estimates. Major banks including JP Morgan Chase are on tap later this week. Crude oil prices fell sharply. Bond yields continued flashing a warning signal about a possible recession.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 35.63 points, or 0.9%, to 3,818.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 192.51 points, or 0.6%, to 30,981.33.

The Nasdaq fell 107.87 points, or 0.9%, to 11,264.73.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.83 points, or 0.2%, to 1,728.18.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 80.58 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 356.82 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 370.58 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 41.18 points, or 2.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 947.38 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is down 5,356.97 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,380.24 points, or 28%.

The Russell 2000 is down 517.13 points, or 23%.


MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

