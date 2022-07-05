How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/5/2022

Major stock indexes shook off an early slump and ended with meager gains on Wall Street Tuesday as worries about the economy continue to weigh on markets.

Oil prices slumped, bringing the price of U.S. crude back below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May. Tech stocks staged a turnaround and ended higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.06 points, or 0.2%, to 3,831.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.44 points, or 0.4%, to 30,967.82.

The Nasdaq rose 194.39 points, or 1.7%, to 11,322.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.57 points, or 0.8%, to 1,741.33.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 934.79 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is down 5,370.48 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,322.73 points, or 27.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 503.98 points, or 22.4%.

