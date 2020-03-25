How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
S&P 500   2,475.56 (+1.15%)
DOW   21,200.55 (+2.39%)
QQQ   182.30 (-0.74%)
AAPL   245.52 (-0.55%)
FB   156.21 (-2.96%)
MSFT   146.92 (-0.96%)
GOOGL   1,101.62 (-2.51%)
AMZN   1,885.84 (-2.80%)
CGC   13.98 (+7.70%)
NVDA   245.62 (-1.43%)
BABA   188.56 (+1.51%)
MU   42.50 (-1.78%)
GE   7.56 (+7.85%)
TSLA   539.25 (+6.78%)
AMD   44.63 (-3.44%)
T   28.40 (+1.10%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.19%)
F   5.39 (+8.89%)
NFLX   342.39 (-4.18%)
BAC   21.10 (+0.33%)
GILD   69.66 (-5.81%)
PRI   80.85 (+1.60%)
DIS   100.73 (+2.66%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Posted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks scored their first back-to-back gains Wednesday since a brutal sell-off began five weeks ago, though much of an early rally faded late in the day as a last-minute dispute threatened to hold up a $2 trillion economic rescue package in Congress.

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, bringing its two-day gain to 10.6%. It had been up 5.1% earlier in the day as Congress moved closer to approving the plan to provide badly needed aid to an economy that has been ravaged by the coronavirus. The market is now down nearly 27% since setting a record high a month ago.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 28.23 points, or 1.2%, to 2,475.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 495.64 points, or 2.4%, to 21,200.55.

The Nasdaq fell 33.56 points, or 0.5%, to 7,384.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 13.79 points, or 1.3%, to 1,10.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 170.64 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 2,026.57 points, or 10.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 504.78 points, or 7.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 96.46 points, or 9.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 755.22 points, or 23.4%.

The Dow is down 7,337.89 points, or 25.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,558.31 points, or 17.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 558.12 points, or 33.5%.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel