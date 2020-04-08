How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors focused on the optimistic side of data about the trajectory of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 3.4% amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world's hardest-hit areas.

The rally is the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market, which has flip-flopped between gains and losses for six straight days. The S&P 500 has jumped nearly 23% since it hit a low two and a half weeks ago.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 90.57 points, or 3.4%, to 2,749.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 779.71 points, or 3.4%, to 23,433.57.

The Nasdaq climbed 203.64 points, or 2.6%, to 8,090.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 52.49 points, or 4.6%, to 1,191.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 261.33 points, or 10.5%.

The Dow is up 2,381.04 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 717.82 points, or 9.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 139.61 points, or 13.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 480.80 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is down 5,104.87 points, or 17.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 881.70 points, or 9.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 476.81 points, or 28.6%.

