How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Technology companies led broad gains for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday, giving the market its first gain after two days of losses.

The S&P 500 index rose 2.3%, though the benchmark index remains down for the week. The rally came as the price of oil burst higher a day after a historic plunge. Energy companies, which are still in deep trouble with the price of oil this low, posted some of the bigger gains. Treasury yields rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 62.75 points, or 2.3%, to 2,799.31.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 456.94, or 2%, to 23,475.82.

The Nasdaq climbed 232.15 points, or 2.8%, to 8,495.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 16.43 points, or 1.4%, to 1,201.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 75.25 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 766.67 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 154.76 points, or 1.8%

The Russell 2000 is down 27.58 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 431.47 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is down 5,062.62 points, or 17.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 477.23 points, or 5.3%

The Russell 2000 is down 466.95 points, or 28%.

