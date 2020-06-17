AAPL   351.59 (-0.14%)
MSFT   194.24 (+0.35%)
FB   235.53 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   1,452.54 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,640.98 (+0.98%)
NVDA   369.44 (+1.85%)
BABA   224.25 (+0.73%)
MU   50.96 (-0.12%)
GE   7.24 (-3.08%)
TSLA   991.79 (+0.98%)
AMD   54.55 (+0.17%)
ACB   13.19 (+0.61%)
F   6.33 (-3.36%)
GILD   73.76 (-1.15%)
DIS   117.65 (-0.67%)
NFLX   447.77 (+2.67%)
BA   192.54 (-2.64%)
AAPL   351.59 (-0.14%)
MSFT   194.24 (+0.35%)
FB   235.53 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   1,452.54 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,640.98 (+0.98%)
NVDA   369.44 (+1.85%)
BABA   224.25 (+0.73%)
MU   50.96 (-0.12%)
GE   7.24 (-3.08%)
TSLA   991.79 (+0.98%)
AMD   54.55 (+0.17%)
ACB   13.19 (+0.61%)
F   6.33 (-3.36%)
GILD   73.76 (-1.15%)
DIS   117.65 (-0.67%)
NFLX   447.77 (+2.67%)
BA   192.54 (-2.64%)
AAPL   351.59 (-0.14%)
MSFT   194.24 (+0.35%)
FB   235.53 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   1,452.54 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,640.98 (+0.98%)
NVDA   369.44 (+1.85%)
BABA   224.25 (+0.73%)
MU   50.96 (-0.12%)
GE   7.24 (-3.08%)
TSLA   991.79 (+0.98%)
AMD   54.55 (+0.17%)
ACB   13.19 (+0.61%)
F   6.33 (-3.36%)
GILD   73.76 (-1.15%)
DIS   117.65 (-0.67%)
NFLX   447.77 (+2.67%)
BA   192.54 (-2.64%)
AAPL   351.59 (-0.14%)
MSFT   194.24 (+0.35%)
FB   235.53 (-0.05%)
GOOGL   1,452.54 (+0.42%)
AMZN   2,640.98 (+0.98%)
NVDA   369.44 (+1.85%)
BABA   224.25 (+0.73%)
MU   50.96 (-0.12%)
GE   7.24 (-3.08%)
TSLA   991.79 (+0.98%)
AMD   54.55 (+0.17%)
ACB   13.19 (+0.61%)
F   6.33 (-3.36%)
GILD   73.76 (-1.15%)
DIS   117.65 (-0.67%)
NFLX   447.77 (+2.67%)
BA   192.54 (-2.64%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a three-day winning streak for the market after another day of wobbly trading.

Losses in financial, energy and industrial companies outweighed gains in technology companies and elsewhere in the market. Stocks in Asia and Europe made modest gains, while Treasury yields edged lower.

Rising levels of coronavirus infections in several hotspots around the world have raised concerns that the reopening of businesses could be hampered, dampening hopes for a relatively swift economic recovery.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 11.25 points, or 0.4%, to 3,113.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.37 points, or 0.6%, to 26,119.61.

The Nasdaq composite gained 14.66 points, or 0.1%, to 9,910.53.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 25.73 points, or 1.8%, to 1,426.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 514.07 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 321.72 points, or 3.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 38.85 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 117.29 points, 3.6%.

The Dow is down 2,418.83 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 937.93 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.94 points, or 14.5%.

10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch

Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.

But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.

But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.

As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.

View the "10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

30 Days of MarketBeat All Access for $1.00

Sign up for MarketBeat All Access to gain access to MarketBeat's full suite of research tools:

  • Best-in-Class Portfolio Monitoring

    View the latest news, buy/sell ratings, SEC filings and insider transactions for your stocks. Compare your portfolio performance to leading indices and get personalized stock ideas based on your portfolio.

  • Stock Ideas and Recommendations

    Get daily stock ideas top-performing Wall Street analysts. Get short term trading ideas from the MarketBeat Idea Engine. View which stocks are hot on social media with MarketBeat's trending stocks report.

  • Advanced Stock Screeners and Research Tools

    Identify stocks that meet your criteria using seven unique stock screeners. See what's happening in the market right now with MarketBeat's real-time news feed. Export data to Excel for your own analysis.

Start Your Risk-Free Trial Subscription Here
Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.