How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a three-day winning streak for the market after another day of wobbly trading.
Losses in financial, energy and industrial companies outweighed gains in technology companies and elsewhere in the market. Stocks in Asia and Europe made modest gains, while Treasury yields edged lower.
Rising levels of coronavirus infections in several hotspots around the world have raised concerns that the reopening of businesses could be hampered, dampening hopes for a relatively swift economic recovery.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index fell 11.25 points, or 0.4%, to 3,113.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.37 points, or 0.6%, to 26,119.61.
The Nasdaq composite gained 14.66 points, or 0.1%, to 9,910.53.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 25.73 points, or 1.8%, to 1,426.53.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 72.18 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is up 514.07 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 321.72 points, or 3.4%
The Russell 2000 is up 38.85 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 117.29 points, 3.6%.
The Dow is down 2,418.83 points, or 8.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 937.93 points, or 10.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 241.94 points, or 14.5%.
10 Video Game Stocks That Will Cause Investors to Jump Off Their Couch
Video games are big business. In 2019, sales of video games were nearly $150 billion worldwide according to the research firm Newzoo. That marked a 7.2% growth from the previous year. And, at the time of the report Newzoo estimated that global video game sales would rise to nearly $160 billion in 2020.
But in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, things may be changing. The video game industry is undergoing profound changes. Consumers truly have an a la carte model for gaming. Do they want to use a traditional console? They can. How about their laptop? Check. And they can also use their mobile device.
But it’s not just the hardware they use. Multiplayer games are now the rage as is the ability to play online versus other competitors. And then there’s the whole movement towards esports which is helping to inspire a service like Twitch that allows people to watch other people play video games.
As investors, the growth of digital downloads and cloud-based streaming is playing a significant role in the way video game stocks are perceived. And it’s a big reason why many video game stocks are among the best investments at the moment.
In this special presentation, we’ll look at pure-play video game stocks as well as technology companies that are leveraging their strengths to get a share of this growing pie.
