How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

S&P 500   3,478.73 (+1.02%)
DOW   28,331.92 (+0.30%)
QQQ   291.96 (+2.13%)
AAPL   506.09 (+1.36%)
MSFT   221.15 (+2.16%)
FB   303.91 (+8.22%)
GOOGL   1,644.13 (+2.38%)
AMZN   3,441.85 (+2.85%)
NVDA   510.92 (+0.18%)
TSLA   2,153.17 (+6.42%)
BABA   291.97 (+2.09%)
CGC   16.50 (-1.67%)
GE   6.48 (-1.67%)
MU   44.96 (-0.31%)
AMD   86.02 (-0.38%)
T   29.99 (+0.30%)
F   6.82 (-1.73%)
ACB   9.36 (-1.37%)
GILD   65.60 (-0.68%)
NFLX   547.53 (+11.61%)
DIS   132.18 (+1.84%)
BAC   25.56 (-1.69%)
BA   171.90 (-1.62%)
S&P 500   3,478.73 (+1.02%)
DOW   28,331.92 (+0.30%)
QQQ   291.96 (+2.13%)
AAPL   506.09 (+1.36%)
MSFT   221.15 (+2.16%)
FB   303.91 (+8.22%)
GOOGL   1,644.13 (+2.38%)
AMZN   3,441.85 (+2.85%)
NVDA   510.92 (+0.18%)
TSLA   2,153.17 (+6.42%)
BABA   291.97 (+2.09%)
CGC   16.50 (-1.67%)
GE   6.48 (-1.67%)
MU   44.96 (-0.31%)
AMD   86.02 (-0.38%)
T   29.99 (+0.30%)
F   6.82 (-1.73%)
ACB   9.36 (-1.37%)
GILD   65.60 (-0.68%)
NFLX   547.53 (+11.61%)
DIS   132.18 (+1.84%)
BAC   25.56 (-1.69%)
BA   171.90 (-1.62%)
S&P 500   3,478.73 (+1.02%)
DOW   28,331.92 (+0.30%)
QQQ   291.96 (+2.13%)
AAPL   506.09 (+1.36%)
MSFT   221.15 (+2.16%)
FB   303.91 (+8.22%)
GOOGL   1,644.13 (+2.38%)
AMZN   3,441.85 (+2.85%)
NVDA   510.92 (+0.18%)
TSLA   2,153.17 (+6.42%)
BABA   291.97 (+2.09%)
CGC   16.50 (-1.67%)
GE   6.48 (-1.67%)
MU   44.96 (-0.31%)
AMD   86.02 (-0.38%)
T   29.99 (+0.30%)
F   6.82 (-1.73%)
ACB   9.36 (-1.37%)
GILD   65.60 (-0.68%)
NFLX   547.53 (+11.61%)
DIS   132.18 (+1.84%)
BAC   25.56 (-1.69%)
BA   171.90 (-1.62%)
S&P 500   3,478.73 (+1.02%)
DOW   28,331.92 (+0.30%)
QQQ   291.96 (+2.13%)
AAPL   506.09 (+1.36%)
MSFT   221.15 (+2.16%)
FB   303.91 (+8.22%)
GOOGL   1,644.13 (+2.38%)
AMZN   3,441.85 (+2.85%)
NVDA   510.92 (+0.18%)
TSLA   2,153.17 (+6.42%)
BABA   291.97 (+2.09%)
CGC   16.50 (-1.67%)
GE   6.48 (-1.67%)
MU   44.96 (-0.31%)
AMD   86.02 (-0.38%)
T   29.99 (+0.30%)
F   6.82 (-1.73%)
ACB   9.36 (-1.37%)
GILD   65.60 (-0.68%)
NFLX   547.53 (+11.61%)
DIS   132.18 (+1.84%)
BAC   25.56 (-1.69%)
BA   171.90 (-1.62%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 | The Associated Press

Technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 to another record high.

More blowout profit reports from big tech companies spurred the latest gains for the sector, outweighing losses in health care, utilities, energy and elsewhere. Even so, most of the stocks within the benchmark S&P 500 fell.

Treasury yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech Thursday from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 gained 35.11 points, or 1%, to 3,478.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.48 points, or 0.3%, to 28,331.92.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 198.59 points, or 1.7%, to 11,665.06.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks fell 11.02 points, or 0.7%, to 1,560.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 81.57 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 401.59 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 353.26 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.72 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 247.95 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is down 206.52 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,692.45 points, or 30%.

The Russell 2000 is down 108.28 points, or 6.5%.

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.

If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.

This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.