How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wall Street extended its milestone-setting rally Wednesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 450 points and the S&P 500 jumped to its biggest gain since July.
Health care, technology and communication companies powered the market's broad gains, which led to more record highs for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq composite.
Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices. Treasury yields were mixed.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 gained 54.19 points, or 1.5%, to 3,580.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.84 points, or 1.6%, to 29,100.50.
The Nasdaq composite added 116.78 points, or 1%, to 12,056.44.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.71 points, or 0.9%, to 1,592.29.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 72.83 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 446.63 points, or 1.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 360.81 points, or 3.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 13.94 points, or 0.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 350.06 points, or 10.8%.
The Dow is up 562.06 points, or 2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,083.84 points, or 34.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 76.18 points, or 4.6%.
