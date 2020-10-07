How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack on his decision to halt talks on another rescue effort for the economy.
Technology companies led the broad gains after Trump sent a series of tweets saying he’s open to sending out $1,200 payments to Americans, as well as limited programs to help airlines and small businesses.
The tweets late Tuesday came just hours after Trump sent the market into a tailspin with his declaration to halt talks on a stimulus effort until after the election.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 58.49 points, or 1.7%, to 3,419.44.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 530.70 points, or 1.9%, to 28,303.46.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 210 points, or 1.9%, to 11,364.60.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 33.75 points, or 2.1%, to 1,611.04.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 71 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 620.65 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 289.58 points, or 2.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 71.74 points, or 4.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 188.66 points, or 5.8%.
The Dow is down 234.98 points, or 0.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,391.99 points, or 26.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 57.43 points, or 3.4%.
