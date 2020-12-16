How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The S&P 500 ticked up to the edge of its record Wednesday after the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds until the economy makes substantial progress from its virus-wracked state.
In a mixed and muted day of trading, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow inched lower, and the Nasdaq edged up to a record high for the second straight day. The Fed is keeping the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, but investors are more interested in what’s happening across Washington. They want to see Congress reach a deal to deliver another dose of financial support for the economy.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 6.55 points, or 0.2%, to 3,701.17..
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 44.77 points, or 0.1%, to 30,154.54.
The Nasdaq composite rose 63.13, or 0.5%, to 12,658.19.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 7.04, or 0.4%, to 1,952.72.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 37.71 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 108.17 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 280.32 points, or 2.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 41.02 points, or 2.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 470.39 points, or 14.6%.
The Dow is up 1,616.10 points, or 5.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,685.58 points, or 41.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 284.25 points, or 17%.
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
There are more than 500 brokerages and research houses that hire analysts to issue ratings and recommendations. Collectively, these brokerages and their analysts publish approximately 250,000 ratings each year. Every trading day, there are nearly 700 reports and recommendations that are released to the public. To say that it's difficult to separate the signal from the noise when interpreting this data would be an understatement.
MarketBeat has developed a system to track each brokerage and research house's stock recommendations and score them based on their past performance. If Goldman Sachs predicted that Apple's stock price would hit $150.00 on a specific date, how accurate were they? If Bank of America issued a "strong-buy" rating on a stock, how did that stock perform compared to the broader market over the following twelve months? This tracking system has been applied to the 1,000,000+ ratings that MarketBeat has tracked during the last ten years to identify which brokerages you can really trust (and which you can safely ignore).
This slide show lists the 10 brokerages who have issued the most accurate analyst recommendations over the past several years, as measured by the performance of their "buy" ratings and the accuracy of their price targets.
View the "Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust".