How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The stock market posted its biggest drop since October Wednesday, led by declines in several Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 gave up 2.6%. The selling was broad, though technology giants including Facebook, Netflix and Google’s parent company accounted for a big part of the pullback. The Federal Reserve stressed its commitment to keep interest rates low.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 98.85 points, or 2.6%, to 3,750.77.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 633.87 points, or 2.1%, to 30,303.17.
The Nasdaq fell 355.47 points, or 2.6%, to 13,270.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.16 points, or 1.9%, to 2,108.70.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 90.70 points, or 2.4%.
The Dow is down 693.81 points, or 2.2%.
The Nasdaq is down 272.47 points, or 2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 60.06 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 5.30 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow is down 303.31 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is up 382.32 points, or 3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 133.84 points, or 6.8%.
