How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday as losses by technology and industrial companies offset gains in other parts of the market. The S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave back 0.6%. Small-company stocks also fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose thanks in large part to gains in Verizon Communications and Chevron. Those two stocks climbed after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it made major new investments in them in the second half of last year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held near its highest level in a year.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,931.33.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.27 points, or 0.3%, to 31,613.02.
The Nasdaq fell 82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,965.49.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.78 points, or 0.7%, to 2,256.11.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 3.50 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 154.62 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 129.98 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is down 33.25 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 175.26 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is up 1,006.54 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,077.21 points, or 8.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 281.25 points, or 14.2%.
