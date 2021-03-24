How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks gave up an early gain and wound up broadly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in tech heavyweights like Facebook and Apple.
The S&P 500 gave up 0.5% Wednesday, its second loss in a row, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2%. Bond yields mostly fell after rising earlier this week and crude oil prices rose 6%.
GameStop had another bumpy ride, losing a third of its value after releasing a disappointing earnings report. The money-losing video game retailer is still up more than sixfold this year after becoming a favorite of online investors who talked the stock up on online message boards.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 21.38 points, or 0.5%, to 3,889.14.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.09 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,420.06.
The Nasdaq fell 265.81 points, or 2%, to 12,961.89.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.42 points, or 2.4% to 2,134.27.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 23.96 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 207.91 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is down 253.34 points, or 1.9%.
The Russell 2000 is down 153.28 points, or 6.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 133.07 points, or 3.5%.
The Dow is up 1,813.58 points, or 5.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 73.61 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 159.41 points, or 8.1.%.
Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks
When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if analysts repeatedly downgraded a company over the last 30, 60, or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.
Today, we invite you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio.
.
View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".