How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, March 31, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street, clinching the 4th straight quarterly gain for the S&P 500.

The benchmark index rose 0.4% Wednesday, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to 5.8%. The gain for the index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4% jump in a popular index tracking small-company stocks. Investors have favored smaller companies for months in anticipation that the U.S. economy will pick up this year as more people get vaccinated and as more pandemic restrictions are lifted.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.34 points, or 0.4%, to 3,972.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 85.41 points, or 0.3%, to 32,981.55.

The Nasdaq rose 201.48 points, or 1.5%, to 13,246.87.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 24.72 points, or 1.1% to 2,220.52.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 1.65 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 91.33 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 108.14 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.96 points, or less than 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 216.82 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 2,375.07 points, or 7.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 358.59 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.66 points, or 12.4%.


