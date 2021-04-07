How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Wednesday, but gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P 500 to its second record high in three days.

Markets have been steadying in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.01 points, or 0.1%, to 4,079.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,446.26.

The Nasdaq fell 9.54 points, or 0.1%, to 13,688.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.10 points, or 1.6% to 2,223.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.08 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 293.05 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 208.74 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.85 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 323.88 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 2,839.78 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 800.56 points, or 6.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.20 points, or 12.6%.


