How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks took a late turn lower on Wall Street, ending with their second straight loss.

The S&P 500 fell again Wednesday, a day after breaking a five-day winning streak. Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest losses.

Markets didn’t react much to minutes released in the afternoon from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting, which confirmed that Fed policymakers have made no firm decision about when to start unwinding their support measures for the economy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 47.81 points, or 1.1 %, to 4,400.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 382.59 points, or 1.1%, to 34,960.69.

The Nasdaq fell 130.27 points, or 0.9%, to 14,525.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 18.39 points, or 0.8%, to 2,158.78.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 67.73 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 554.69 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 296.98 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 64.33 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 644.20 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 4,354.21 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,637.63 points, or 12.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 183.92 points, or 9.3%.

