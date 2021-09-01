How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks eked out some modest gains on Wall Street Wednesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite index to another all-time high.

The S&P 500 gave up nearly all of a midday gain and ended barely higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell, while small-company stocks did better than the rest of the market.

The muted trading came a day after the S&P 500 closed out August with its seventh consecutive monthly gain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 1.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,524.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,312.53.

The Nasdaq rose 50.15 points, or 0.3%, to 15,309.38.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.28 points, or 0.6%, to 2,287.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.72 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 143.27 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 179.88 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.91 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 768.02 points, or 20.4%.

The Dow is up 4,706.05 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,421.10 points, or 18.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 312.20 points, or 15.8%.

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency is beginning to make mainstream investors rethink their idea of “store of value.” The trendy possibilities of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any of the dozens of altcoins that exist on the blockchain are trending like the latest fashion.However, the thing about fashion is that the more things change the more things stay the same. Just like the simple black dress that won’t go out of fashion, the same can be said for precious metals stocks. One way to think about it would be to say that the existence of a growing cryptocurrency market doesn’t change the value of precious metals.Precious metals have long been known to be a safe-haven asset in times of market volatility and economic crisis. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold prices surged about 30% breaking the $2,000 mark for the first time in its history. This was at a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies were falling.And precious metals have also been seen as a hedge against inflation, which seems like more of a certainty with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates at historically low rates into 2023.Whether you’re looking to take your first steps at crafting a precious metals portfolio or if you want to fine-tune the one you have, we believe this special presentation is a good place to start your research. We’ve identified seven precious metals stocks that look to retain their allure in 2021.