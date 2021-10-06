S&P 500   4,363.55 (+0.41%)
DOW   34,416.99 (+0.30%)
QQQ   359.99 (+0.73%)
AAPL   142.14 (+0.73%)
MSFT   293.50 (+1.64%)
FB   333.48 (+0.16%)
GOOGL   2,752.30 (+1.17%)
TSLA   782.20 (+0.21%)
AMZN   3,262.99 (+1.30%)
NVDA   207.22 (+1.33%)
BABA   144.08 (+0.66%)
NIO   33.72 (-0.44%)
CGC   13.18 (-1.49%)
GE   104.00 (-0.86%)
MU   69.94 (-0.79%)
AMD   103.63 (+1.79%)
T   27.28 (-0.26%)
F   14.11 (-1.26%)
ACB   7.35 (+0.68%)
DIS   175.49 (+0.50%)
PFE   41.99 (-0.78%)
BA   224.80 (+0.17%)
AMC   36.80 (-0.70%)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors recovered from an early stumble.

The market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government default.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq closed higher. Energy prices retreated and bond yields edged lower.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 17.83 points, or 0.4%, to 4,363.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.32 points, or 0.3%, to 34,416.99.

The Nasdaq rose 68.08 points, or 0.5%, to 14,501.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.36 points, or 0.6%, to 2,215.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.51 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 90.53 points, or less than 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 64.79 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 26.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.48 points, or 16.2%.

The Dow is up 3,810.51 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,613.63 points, or 12.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.14 points, or 12.2%.


7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up

Climate change remains a polarizing political issue. However, as an investor, it’s a debate that bears watching. And that’s not just the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investors. Every investor that’s looking to profit from the current $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill needs to pay attention to the current debate about climate change.

That’s because right now the business of climate change is beginning to catch up to the emotion. And that makes it a good time to invest in the clean energy sector. This includes solar and wind stocks. But it also includes other related sectors such as electric vehicle charging and other renewable energy sources such as renewable natural gas (RNG).

That’s the topic of this special presentation which looks at 7 clean energy stocks that look like strong buys as the Biden administration looks to pass its sweeping infrastructure bill.

Investors need to be able to skate to where the puck is moving. For years, climate change initiatives have been bogged down by the reality that the technology was not ready to meet the moment. That is rapidly becoming a non-issue. And that makes this sector one that investors can’t afford to ignore.

View the "7 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy As Climate Change Initiatives Heat Up".


