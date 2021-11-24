S&P 500   4,701.46 (+0.23%)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks ended with scant gains after another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market remained unsettled ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P 500 edged higher, even as slightly more stocks fell than rose. The index, which set a record high last Thursday, was pushed and pulled by swings in technology and consumer-focused companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged lower and the Nasdaq rose.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.76 points, or 0.2%, to 4,701.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.42 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,804.38.

The Nasdaq rose 70.09 points, or 0.4%, to 15,845.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.60 points, or 0.2%, to 2,331.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.50 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 202.40 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 212.21 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 945.39 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,197.90 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,956.94 points, or 22.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 356.60 points, or 18.1%.


