How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

S&P 500   4,277.88 (+2.57%)
DOW   33,286.25 (+2.00%)
QQQ   335.00 (+3.60%)
AAPL   162.83 (+3.42%)
MSFT   287.70 (+4.30%)
FB   198.30 (+4.21%)
GOOGL   2,661.97 (+4.72%)
AMZN   2,921.89 (+7.41%)
TSLA   861.10 (+4.45%)
NVDA   230.14 (+6.97%)
BABA   100.93 (+3.52%)
NIO   20.17 (+12.18%)
AMD   110.77 (+4.97%)
CGC   6.67 (+6.38%)
MU   79.27 (+2.73%)
GE   91.25 (+3.52%)
T   23.26 (+1.13%)
F   16.37 (+2.12%)
DIS   133.65 (+1.44%)
AMC   15.71 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.75 (+2.76%)
PYPL   99.96 (+5.33%)
ACB   3.42 (+4.27%)
S&P 500   4,277.88 (+2.57%)
DOW   33,286.25 (+2.00%)
QQQ   335.00 (+3.60%)
AAPL   162.83 (+3.42%)
MSFT   287.70 (+4.30%)
FB   198.30 (+4.21%)
GOOGL   2,661.97 (+4.72%)
AMZN   2,921.89 (+7.41%)
TSLA   861.10 (+4.45%)
NVDA   230.14 (+6.97%)
BABA   100.93 (+3.52%)
NIO   20.17 (+12.18%)
AMD   110.77 (+4.97%)
CGC   6.67 (+6.38%)
MU   79.27 (+2.73%)
GE   91.25 (+3.52%)
T   23.26 (+1.13%)
F   16.37 (+2.12%)
DIS   133.65 (+1.44%)
AMC   15.71 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.75 (+2.76%)
PYPL   99.96 (+5.33%)
ACB   3.42 (+4.27%)
S&P 500   4,277.88 (+2.57%)
DOW   33,286.25 (+2.00%)
QQQ   335.00 (+3.60%)
AAPL   162.83 (+3.42%)
MSFT   287.70 (+4.30%)
FB   198.30 (+4.21%)
GOOGL   2,661.97 (+4.72%)
AMZN   2,921.89 (+7.41%)
TSLA   861.10 (+4.45%)
NVDA   230.14 (+6.97%)
BABA   100.93 (+3.52%)
NIO   20.17 (+12.18%)
AMD   110.77 (+4.97%)
CGC   6.67 (+6.38%)
MU   79.27 (+2.73%)
GE   91.25 (+3.52%)
T   23.26 (+1.13%)
F   16.37 (+2.12%)
DIS   133.65 (+1.44%)
AMC   15.71 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.75 (+2.76%)
PYPL   99.96 (+5.33%)
ACB   3.42 (+4.27%)
S&P 500   4,277.88 (+2.57%)
DOW   33,286.25 (+2.00%)
QQQ   335.00 (+3.60%)
AAPL   162.83 (+3.42%)
MSFT   287.70 (+4.30%)
FB   198.30 (+4.21%)
GOOGL   2,661.97 (+4.72%)
AMZN   2,921.89 (+7.41%)
TSLA   861.10 (+4.45%)
NVDA   230.14 (+6.97%)
BABA   100.93 (+3.52%)
NIO   20.17 (+12.18%)
AMD   110.77 (+4.97%)
CGC   6.67 (+6.38%)
MU   79.27 (+2.73%)
GE   91.25 (+3.52%)
T   23.26 (+1.13%)
F   16.37 (+2.12%)
DIS   133.65 (+1.44%)
AMC   15.71 (+2.08%)
PFE   48.75 (+2.76%)
PYPL   99.96 (+5.33%)
ACB   3.42 (+4.27%)

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks had their biggest jump since June 2020 Wednesday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about to get worse around the globe.

The rally broke a four-day losing streak for stocks but wasn’t enough to erase their losses for the week. The price of U.S. crude oil dropped 12%, the most since November, bringing relief after a sharp runup in crude prices since Russia invaded Ukraine. Big swings have been jerking markets around in recent weeks as investors try to guess how much damage the war will do to the global economy.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 107.18 points, or 2.6%, to 4,277.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653.61 points, or 2%, to 33,286.25.

The Nasdaq rose 459.99 points, or 3.6%, to 13,255.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 53.28 points, or 2.7%, to 2,016.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 50.99 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is down 328.55 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 57.89 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.39 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 488.30 points, or 10.2%.

The Dow is down 3,052.05 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,389.43 points, or 15.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 229.02 points, or 10.2%.


7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022

One year ago, investors expected 2021 to be a huge year for pharmaceutical stocks. The bullish perspective was that as vaccines rolled out and the economy reopened, investors would shift from biotech stocks to traditional pharmaceutical stocks.

But the Delta variant has kept Covid-19 top of mind for many investors. While it’s true that some pharmaceutical stocks were part of the vaccine race, other players in the space have not performed as well as was hoped. Case in point, as of October 6, 2021, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) is up only 9.7% in the last 12 months. And if you bought shares of the fund at the beginning of the year, you have no growth to show for your patience.

There are reasons beyond Covid-19 to consider when assessing the disappointing performance of pharmaceutical stocks. One is the current political climate which is making no secret of its desire to reshape the healthcare industry. And it has the pricing practices of “big pharma” firmly in its crosshairs.

However, the pharmaceutical sector is still loaded with quality stocks for investors who are willing to accept the inherent risk. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. In the next few minutes, we’ll take a look at seven pharmaceutical stocks that are ready to make strong moves forward in 2022.

View the "7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy For a Healthy Portfolio in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.