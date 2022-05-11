S&P 500   4,023.89
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, led by more drops in technology companies, after a report on inflation came in worse than feared.

The S&P 500 fell, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower. Treasury yields initially jumped following the inflation report but later fell back. Wall Street has been transfixed on the nation’s high inflation, and where it’s heading, because it’s causing the Federal Reserve to yank the supports it propped under markets for most of the pandemic.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 65.87 points, or 1.6%, to 3,935.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 326.63 points, or 1%, to 31,834.11.

The Nasdaq fell 373.44 points, or 3.2%, to 11,364.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 43.65 points, or 2.5%, to 1,718.14.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 188.16 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is down 1,065.26 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 780.43 points, or 6.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 121.42 points, or 6.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 831 points, or 17.4%.

The Dow is down 4,504.19 points, or 12.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,280.74 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 527.17 points, or 23.5%.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


