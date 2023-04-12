How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/12/2023

S&P 500   4,091.95 (-0.41%)
DOW   33,646.50 (-0.11%)
QQQ   313.04 (-0.88%)
AAPL   160.10 (-0.44%)
MSFT   283.49 (+0.23%)
META   214.00 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   104.64 (-0.67%)
AMZN   97.83 (-2.09%)
TSLA   180.54 (-3.35%)
NVDA   264.95 (-2.48%)
NIO   9.01 (-5.36%)
BABA   93.84 (-5.93%)
AMD   92.33 (-1.81%)
T   19.77 (+0.41%)
F   12.67 (-1.55%)
MU   61.96 (-2.53%)
CGC   1.52 (-1.30%)
GE   94.10 (+0.20%)
DIS   97.94 (-2.47%)
AMC   5.34 (-1.66%)
PFE   41.37 (-1.01%)
PYPL   73.50 (-0.11%)
NFLX   331.03 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,091.95 (-0.41%)
DOW   33,646.50 (-0.11%)
QQQ   313.04 (-0.88%)
AAPL   160.10 (-0.44%)
MSFT   283.49 (+0.23%)
META   214.00 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   104.64 (-0.67%)
AMZN   97.83 (-2.09%)
TSLA   180.54 (-3.35%)
NVDA   264.95 (-2.48%)
NIO   9.01 (-5.36%)
BABA   93.84 (-5.93%)
AMD   92.33 (-1.81%)
T   19.77 (+0.41%)
F   12.67 (-1.55%)
MU   61.96 (-2.53%)
CGC   1.52 (-1.30%)
GE   94.10 (+0.20%)
DIS   97.94 (-2.47%)
AMC   5.34 (-1.66%)
PFE   41.37 (-1.01%)
PYPL   73.50 (-0.11%)
NFLX   331.03 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,091.95 (-0.41%)
DOW   33,646.50 (-0.11%)
QQQ   313.04 (-0.88%)
AAPL   160.10 (-0.44%)
MSFT   283.49 (+0.23%)
META   214.00 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   104.64 (-0.67%)
AMZN   97.83 (-2.09%)
TSLA   180.54 (-3.35%)
NVDA   264.95 (-2.48%)
NIO   9.01 (-5.36%)
BABA   93.84 (-5.93%)
AMD   92.33 (-1.81%)
T   19.77 (+0.41%)
F   12.67 (-1.55%)
MU   61.96 (-2.53%)
CGC   1.52 (-1.30%)
GE   94.10 (+0.20%)
DIS   97.94 (-2.47%)
AMC   5.34 (-1.66%)
PFE   41.37 (-1.01%)
PYPL   73.50 (-0.11%)
NFLX   331.03 (-2.12%)
S&P 500   4,091.95 (-0.41%)
DOW   33,646.50 (-0.11%)
QQQ   313.04 (-0.88%)
AAPL   160.10 (-0.44%)
MSFT   283.49 (+0.23%)
META   214.00 (+0.07%)
GOOGL   104.64 (-0.67%)
AMZN   97.83 (-2.09%)
TSLA   180.54 (-3.35%)
NVDA   264.95 (-2.48%)
NIO   9.01 (-5.36%)
BABA   93.84 (-5.93%)
AMD   92.33 (-1.81%)
T   19.77 (+0.41%)
F   12.67 (-1.55%)
MU   61.96 (-2.53%)
CGC   1.52 (-1.30%)
GE   94.10 (+0.20%)
DIS   97.94 (-2.47%)
AMC   5.34 (-1.66%)
PFE   41.37 (-1.01%)
PYPL   73.50 (-0.11%)
NFLX   331.03 (-2.12%)

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/12/2023

Wed., April 12, 2023 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.

The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses earlier. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% and the Dow also fell.

Minutes from the Fed’s last meeting revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a “mild recession” starting later this year. A report Wednesday morning showed that prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,091.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.1%, to 33,646.50.

The Nasdaq composite fell 102.54 points, or 0.9% to 11,929.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.90 points, or 0.7%, to 1,773.70.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.07 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 161.21 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 158.62 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.23 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 252.45 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 499.25 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,462.85 points, or 14%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.45 points, or 0.7%.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here


Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
Finding High-Yield Value Stocks: Guide For Investors
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
SOFI: Undervalued Stock Worth Buying
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy
Tesla Stock: Reasons to Worry or Reasons to Buy

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -