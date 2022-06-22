How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 6/22

Stocks gave up an afternoon gain and ended slightly lower on Wall Street Wednesday.

Energy companies helped pull the market lower after crude oil prices sank. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil fell 4%. Investors closely watched testimony to Congress from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. He reaffirmed the central bank’s determination to raise interest rates and slow inflation. Bond yields mostly fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.90 points, or 0.1%, to 3,759.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.12 points, or 0.2%, to 30,483.13.

The Nasdaq fell 16.22 points, or 0.1%, to 11,053.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.75 points, or 0.2%, to 1,690.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 85.05 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 594.35 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 254.73 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.58 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,006.29 points, or 21.1%.

The Dow is down 5,855.17 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,591.89 points, or 29.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 555.04 points, or 24.7%.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

