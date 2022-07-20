How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 7/20/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street again Wednesday as more profit reports roll in from U.S. companies.

Profit reporting season is ramping up for big companies, with more types of industries offering details about how high inflation and a possible recession are affecting their customers. A lot is riding on whether they can continue to deliver healthy profits.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.21 points, or 0.6%, to 3,959.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.79 points, or 0.2%, to 31,874.84.

The Nasdaq rose 184.50 points, or 1.6%, to 11,897.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.62 points, or 1.6%, to 1,827.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 96.74 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 586.58 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 445.23 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 83.58 points, or 4.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 806.28 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is down 4,463.46 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,747.32 points, or 24%.

The Russell 2000 is down 417.36 points, or 18.6%.

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.