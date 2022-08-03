How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/03/2022

S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)
S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)
S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)
S&P 500   4,155.17 (+1.56%)
DOW   32,812.50 (+1.29%)
QQQ   322.40 (+2.57%)
AAPL   165.92 (+3.69%)
MSFT   281.88 (+2.57%)
META   168.20 (+5.00%)
GOOGL   117.85 (+2.36%)
AMZN   139.40 (+3.91%)
TSLA   922.72 (+2.32%)
NVDA   188.00 (+1.48%)
NIO   20.16 (-0.10%)
BABA   95.69 (+3.31%)
AMD   97.88 (-1.42%)
MU   64.30 (+2.93%)
T   18.37 (+0.05%)
CGC   2.91 (+1.39%)
GE   74.81 (+0.61%)
F   15.65 (+3.23%)
DIS   108.97 (+4.07%)
AMC   18.09 (+7.30%)
PFE   49.86 (+0.34%)
PYPL   97.55 (+8.84%)
NFLX   226.06 (+2.10%)

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 8/03/2022

Wed., August 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed a mostly encouraging batch of earnings from big companies.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to an almost 2-month high. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones industrials also rose.

Starbucks and CVS closed higher after reporting solid quarterly results. PayPal shares soared on a report that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a large stake in the payment company. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped. Oil prices fell after the OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 63.98 points, or 1.6%, to 4,155.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 416.33 points, or 1.3%, to 32,812.50.

The Nasdaq rose 319.40 points, or 2.6%, to 12,668.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.48 points, or 1.4%, to 1,908.93.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.88 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 32.63 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 277.47 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 23.70 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 611.01 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is down 3,525.80 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,976.81 points, or 19%.

The Russell 2000 is down 336.39 points, or 15%.


7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.



View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.