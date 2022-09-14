How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 9/14/2022

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses.

The tentative trading came a day after the market’s worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.32 points, or 0.3%, to 3,946.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points, or 0.1%, to 31,135.09.

The Nasdaq rose 86.10 points, or 0.7%, to 11,719.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.89 points, or 0.4%, to 1,838.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 121.35 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 1,016.62 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 392.63 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.38 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 820.17 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is down 5,203.21 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,925.29 points, or 25.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 406.85 points, or 18.1%.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

