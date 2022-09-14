50% OFF
S&P 500   3,946.01 (+0.34%)
DOW   31,135.09 (+0.10%)
QQQ   296.67 (+1.01%)
AAPL   155.55 (+1.11%)
MSFT   252.57 (+0.23%)
META   151.75 (-0.90%)
GOOGL   105.22 (+0.86%)
AMZN   128.80 (+1.56%)
TSLA   303.41 (+3.86%)
NVDA   131.59 (+0.21%)
NIO   21.94 (-0.14%)
BABA   88.92 (-0.61%)
AMD   77.49 (+0.60%)
T   16.78 (-0.30%)
MU   53.17 (-0.84%)
CGC   3.48 (+0.58%)
F   14.70 (-0.27%)
GE   70.03 (-1.14%)
DIS   112.52 (+0.68%)
AMC   9.81 (+0.93%)
PYPL   97.66 (+2.79%)
PFE   46.16 (-0.06%)
NFLX   224.23 (+2.80%)
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 9/14/2022

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street after a day of veering between gains and losses.

The tentative trading came a day after the market’s worst drop in two years, which was set off by fears that higher interest rates could cause a recession.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just slightly in the green and the Nasdaq composite added about three-quarters of a percent.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 13.32 points, or 0.3%, to 3,946.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.12 points, or 0.1%, to 31,135.09.

The Nasdaq rose 86.10 points, or 0.7%, to 11,719.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.89 points, or 0.4%, to 1,838.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 121.35 points, or 3%.

The Dow is down 1,016.62 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 392.63 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.38 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 820.17 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is down 5,203.21 points, or 14.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,925.29 points, or 25.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 406.85 points, or 18.1%.

