S&P 500   4,113.48 (+0.11%)
DOW   33,626.57 (+0.12%)
QQQ   317.39 (-0.15%)
AAPL   161.90 (-0.08%)
MSFT   284.94 (-1.54%)
META   215.34 (+0.27%)
GOOGL   106.20 (-0.23%)
AMZN   101.02 (-1.13%)
TSLA   186.94 (+1.32%)
NVDA   276.39 (+0.22%)
NIO   9.13 (+0.88%)
BABA   102.21 (+0.66%)
AMD   96.00 (+0.54%)
T   19.50 (-0.36%)
F   12.75 (+0.24%)
MU   63.31 (+0.06%)
CGC   1.59 (-0.63%)
GE   94.43 (+0.07%)
DIS   101.10 (+0.29%)
AMC   5.41 (+3.24%)
PFE   41.72 (-0.02%)
PYPL   75.95 (+1.92%)
NFLX   343.80 (+1.42%)
How Options Traders Are Playing This Bank Stock

Mon., April 10, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stock is up 1.8% at $9.88 this afternoon, but carries a 74.4% year-to-date deficit. The $8 region has provided a floor for the shares after a series of bear gaps pressured them to a March 13, record low of $5. Meanwhile, the 20-day moving level has kept a lid on PACW since February, and is stifling today's gains as well.

PACW 20 Day

Options traders seemingly view the bank stock's troubles as an opportunity to buy the dip. The equity showed up on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of S&P 400 Mid Cap Index (IDX) stocks that attracted the highest weekly options volume over the last 10 days. PACW drew 188,399 calls and 89,950 puts, with the weekly 3/31 9.50-strike call standing out as the most popular contract.

MAO 0410  

Short sellers are still piling on, however. Short interest added a whopping 176.2% in the most recent reporting period, and the 11.44 million shares sold short now make up 9.8% of the stock's available float. 

