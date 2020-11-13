How the Dow and other indexes fared on Friday

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday as optimism built among investors that a coming vaccine for coronavirus will help end the shutdowns that have devastated the economy. Markets also welcomed the election of Joe Biden as president and the likelihood of GOP control of the Senate, setting up a divided government that will probably mean a continuation of business-friendly policies. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market this week, reflecting greater confidence in the economy. The Russell 2000, which tracks smaller companies, closed at a record high for the first time since August 2018.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 48.14 points, or 1.4%, to 3,585.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 399.64 points, or 1.4%, to 29,479.81.
The Nasdaq composite rose 119.70 points, or 1%, to 11,829.29.
The Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 35.57 points, or 2.1%, to 1,744.04.
For the week:
The S&P 500 closed up 75.71 points, or 2.2%.
The Dow was up 1,156.41 points, or 4.1%.
The Nasdaq closed down 65.94 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 was up 99.88 points, or 6.1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 354.37 points, or 11%.
The Dow is up 941.37 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,856.68 points, or 31.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 75.57 points, or 4.5%.
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy was looking at a month or more of shut-down and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. What most analysts failed to consider is the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
What we are about to show you is a group of stocks that were able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
