How the Dow and other indexes fared on Thursday

U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. Markets around the world have taken a pause after galloping higher this month, at first on expectations that Washington will continue several pro-business policies following last week’s U.S. elections. More recently, encouraging early results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine have investors envisioning a global economy returning to normal.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 35.65 points, or 1%, to 3,537.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 317.46 points, or 1.1%, to 29,080.17
The Nasdaq composite dropped 76.84, or 0.7%, to 11,709.59
The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 28.47 points, or 1.6%, to 1,708.47.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 27.57 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 756.77 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is down 185.64 points, or 1.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 64.31 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 306.23 points, or 9.5%.
The Dow is up 541.73 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,736.98 points, or 30.50%.
The Russell 2000 is up 40.00 points, or 2.4%.
7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On
Should you or shouldn’t you? Many investors are wondering if it’s time to take some profit. With so much uncertainty in the market, there can be a temptation to take your profits and run. That may or may not be a good strategy. It’s true there are some speculative stocks that are going up on nothing but faith, trust, and pixie dust. But there are other stocks that may still be good buys despite continuing to grow.
Since the sell-off caused by the novel coronavirus and subsequent locking down of large portions of the economy, the stock market has recovered nearly all of its losses. The Federal Reserve has done its part by pledging to keep interest rates low for as long as it takes. New housing starts are up. Unemployment is coming down. There seems to be a lot of fuel for market bulls.
Still, if you’ve been holding one of the stocks in this presentation, it may be time for you to take some of the profits you’ve made. Many of the stocks in this presentation are being downgraded by analysts. And that means that there is likely to be downward pressure on the stock price.
View the "7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On".