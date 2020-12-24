How the Dow and other major stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump’s threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.
Trading was extremely light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq ended at 1 p.m. ET instead of the usual 4 p.m. ET. Volume was a less than half of a typical trading day.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 13.05 points, or 0.4%, to 3,703.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.04 points, or 0.2%, to 30,199.87.
The Nasdaq composite added 33.62 points, or 0.3%, to 12,804.73
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.15 points, or 0.2%, to 2,003.95
For the week:
The S&P 500 lost 6.35 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow rose 20.82 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq rose 49.10 points, or 0.4%
The Russell 2000 rose 33.96 points, 1.7%
For the year:
The S&P 500 is 472.28 points, or 14.6%
The Dow is up 1,661.43 points, or 5.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,832.13 points, 42.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 335.48 points, or 20.1%.
12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today
While COVID-19 was a sucker-punch to the stock market earlier in the year, the stock market is roaring back. The Dow now over 30,000, and the S&P 500 is trading above 3,700. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 23 times their annual earnings, still well above historical norms.
At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows (and probably dipping even lower). 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 0.9%, and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.
Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where historically high asset prices and stimulus from the Fed have driven down yields. This doesn't leave many options for investors looking for retirement income or a decent dividend yield on their stocks, but there are a handful of cheap dividend stocks to buy that are still yielding 3-6%.
Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.
