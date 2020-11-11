How the Dow and other stock indexes fared on Wednesday

Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State helped dent an earlier rally.
The S&P 500 closed up or 0.8% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite rose by 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was dragged lower in part by American Express and Walt Disney, two stocks that shot up this week after news of a potentially successful vaccine sent travel, entertainment and tourism companies surging.
The Dow declined shortly after news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 27.13 points, or 0.8%, to 3,572.66.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23.29 points, or 0.1%, to 29,397.63.
The Nasdaq composite dropped 232.57, or 2%, to 11,786.43
The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 0.07 point to 1,736.94
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 63.22 points, or 1.8%.
The Dow is up 1,074.23 points, or 3.8%.
The Nasdaq is down 108.80 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 92.78 points, or 5.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 341.88 points, or 10.6%.
The Dow is up 859.19 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,813.83 points, or 31.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 68.47 points, or 4.1%.
As if investors didn’t have enough to think about in 2020, tensions between the United States and China are continuing to flare up. One of the issues, of course, is the “what did they know and when did they know it” events surrounding the novel coronavirus. There are also issues surrounding global supply chains and the fate of 5G networking.
But another issue that should be drawing the concern of investors is the threat of Chinese stocks being delisted from American exchanges. On Friday, June 26 Luckin Coffee was delisted from the NASDAQ. The company had been in hot water since reports early this year that it had credited itself with thousands of phantom sales.
But that isn’t the reason for the delisting. The reality is that Chinese companies don’t abide by the same agreed upon accounting standards as American companies. And that can make it harder for investors to get an accurate picture of what is going on with their business at a given moment.
However, like most issues between the two countries, it’s not as simple as that. There are Chinese companies that are considering voluntarily and unilaterally removing themselves from American exchanges and list on the Hong Kong or Shanghai exchanges.
While neither of these moves would mean that U.S. investors would be prohibited from trading these stocks, it could make it more difficult.
U.S. relations with China will be an issue during this election year, and likely beyond. It would be well worth your time and attention to pay careful attention to your current or planned exposure to these China stocks.
