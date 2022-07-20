How the Founder of a Wildly Popular DTC Clothing Brand Structures Her Day for Maximum Productivity

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)
S&P 500   3,937.72 (+0.03%)
DOW   31,788.73 (-0.12%)
QQQ   298.63 (+0.11%)
AAPL   151.22 (+0.15%)
MSFT   259.50 (-0.01%)
META   177.36 (+0.90%)
GOOGL   113.65 (-0.14%)
AMZN   118.78 (+0.48%)
TSLA   740.70 (+0.56%)
NVDA   169.70 (-0.13%)
NIO   19.99 (-1.04%)
BABA   105.51 (+0.73%)
AMD   85.58 (-0.35%)
MU   61.83 (-0.91%)
CGC   2.61 (+0.77%)
T   20.73 (-0.34%)
F   12.56 (-0.24%)
DIS   100.64 (+1.03%)
AMC   16.46 (+0.61%)
PFE   51.25 (-0.23%)
PYPL   76.90 (-1.08%)
NFLX   209.94 (+4.12%)

How the Founder of a Wildly Popular DTC Clothing Brand Structures Her Day for Maximum Productivity

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Ashley Merrill of DTC darling Lunya made a name for her brand by rethinking sleepwear, but the founder quickly realized that the qualities of the pajamas she was making — comfortable and easy to wear, yet luxurious — were in short supply across all categories of clothing. So in the past 10 years of running the business, she's expanded it to encompass an entire category: rest.

Lunya's original hit product was comfortable pajamas in washable silk fabric, but now the brand's customers can buy dresses, sweaters, loungewear and even bedding and sleep masks in luxury fabrics like silk and cashmere, without having to worry about dry cleaning. (Merrill also founded a men's line, Lahgo.)

Though she spends her days thinking about rest, Merrill has had to learn to balance her schedule with the right amount of family time, work and personal time so that she actually gets enough of it. Read on to learn more about the founder and serial entrepreneur's habits and routines.

Related: Tecovas Founder Paul Hedrick Started the Warby Parker of Cowboy Boots. Here's His Morning Routine, Favorite Business Book and To-Do List Hack

What's your morning routine?

I'm an "early to bed, early to rise person," so generally my day starts at 4 or 5 a.m. It's a calm time of day, so it's usually the time I get to my deep-thinking emails. I work in bed on my phone until about 7 a.m., when I get up, throw on Lunya layers and some moisturizer and go wake up the kids. My husband and I alternate days, but generally we make them breakfast and have them off to school by 7:35 a.m. I get back with just enough time to make a colossal jug of hot tea and start my 8 a.m. Zoom calls.


Image credit: Lunya

What's your favorite business book?

I like Multipliers for management advice on how to get the best from your teams and Good to Great's hedgehog principle as an entrepreneurship filter for good ideas.

Favorite business podcast, TV show, movie or influencer?

I'm enjoying Blinkist as a way to quickly extract business learnings. Lately geopolitics and economic shifts are hitting companies in real-time, so I am loving CaspianReport and Economics Explained on YouTube. It's like a summarized, visual Economist.

Related: SET Active Founder Lindsey Carter Runs One of the Country's Hottest Activewear Brands, But She Kind of Hates Working Out

Do you have any daily habits that make you a better leader?

I work out five to six days a week. During Covid lockdown, I got in the habit of working out at home using YouTube trainers, and I've never turned back. My favorite trainers are Sydney Cummings, Caroline Girvan and Pamela Reif. Working out is a way to practice pushing myself — to build up physical endurance and emotional perseverance. This gives me the energy and strength to take on my day.

How much sleep do you get? Do you wish you got more?

Of course, I wish I got more — I wish everyone got more. I spend many of my waking hours trying to make sure the world is better rested. Ironically I'm so obsessed with sleep because I've had a lot of waves of insomnia. For me stress, hormones and comfort are the biggest factors in getting rest. To manage my stress I try to stop working by 5 p.m. so I have time for my brain to wind down. I also do my best to track my hormone cycles, and before I ovulate I make my room as cool as possible and wear Cooldown Pima because I find I run super hot at that time. I sleep with nearly five pillows all around my body and between my knees. It's quite a process.

What's your work setup like?

I work from home most of the time and go to the office one to two times a month.

Related: Allbirds CEO Joey Zwillinger Is Preparing for an IPO, But He Still Packs His Kids' Lunchboxes Every Morning

Do you have a work uniform?

I wear Lunya to work every day. While on one hand, this is certainly a perk of the restwear biz, on the other hand, a lot of our pieces are easily blended into daywear — bringing comfort into day-to-day life while still looking put together. When I have a big meeting I might throw on a blazer, but generally, I'm all about the blend of comfort and style, so even that might be layered over a sweatshirt.

Any favorite productivity hacks?

I use my inbox as a to-do list and attempt to keep it under 20 emails. This is a bit intense, but it really helps me to feel focused and clear. I tend to knock out the short, easy emails the fastest and save the more complex ones for quiet, uninterrupted moments.

What's your favorite way to decompress from work?

I love hanging out at home with my family. Typically in the evenings my kids and I will wander to the garden and see if anything is ripe that might be delicious for dinner. Cooking with the kids now that they've gotten older has become a major wind-down for me.

What's the best piece of leadership advice you've ever been given?

Clarity is the best gift you can give your team.

Related: 50 Years Into Running a Business, Jazzercise Founder Judi Sheppard Missett Doesn't Believe in Productivity for Productivity's Sake: 'I Focus More on Intention'


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 70% since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. However, in the last three months, the index is down 20%..

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.